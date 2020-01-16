Packers' Geronimo Allison: Elevates to 'limited' Thursday
Allison (illness) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Allison is the most recent Packer to come down with an illness, sitting out Wednesday before getting in some work one day later. He'll look to ditch the designation entirely by week's end.
