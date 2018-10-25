Head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that he expects Allison (hamstring) to play in Sunday's game against the Rams.

Even though Allison was just a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, McCarthy said that Allison is "on course to play" this weekend after being sidelined for the last two games. With fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) also in line to return this weekend, the Packers are expected to have their offense back at full strength for a big matchup in Los Angeles. This likely means that the roles of rookie wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown will be scaled back, although it appears they have earned the trust of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.