Allison will have additional competition this offseason following the selection of three wide receivers in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Packers waited until Day 3 to reinforce the receivers room, but once they tabbed J'Mon Moore in the fourth round they didn't stop there, also selecting Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fifth round and Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth. Along with the trio, Allison, Michael Clark, Trevor Davis and 2017 fifth-round pick DeAngelo Yancey are the best bets to work in three-wide sets with starters Davante Adams and Randall Cobb this year. Any misstep could put Allison behind the eight ball, but even when given an opportunity in Green Bay, he's managed 7.5 yards per target while playing 24.7 percent of the offensive snaps across two seasons.