Packers' Geronimo Allison: Fills in for injured Nelson
Allison played 61 of 76 offensive snaps in Sunday's 34-23 loss to Atlanta, catching three of five targets for 24 yards.
Allison filled in for Jordy Nelson, who suffered a quad injury on the opening drive and was unable to return. Randall Cobb then left in the fourth quarter due to a shoulder injury, which means Allison could have a prime opportunity Week 3 against the Bengals. He took advantage of a similar situation Weeks 16 and 17 last season, catching eight of 13 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown while Cobb was sidelined.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Returns from suspension•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Placed on suspended list•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Shows YAC skills Saturday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Receives one-game suspension•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Settles marijuana possession charge•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...