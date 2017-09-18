Allison played 61 of 76 offensive snaps in Sunday's 34-23 loss to Atlanta, catching three of five targets for 24 yards.

Allison filled in for Jordy Nelson, who suffered a quad injury on the opening drive and was unable to return. Randall Cobb then left in the fourth quarter due to a shoulder injury, which means Allison could have a prime opportunity Week 3 against the Bengals. He took advantage of a similar situation Weeks 16 and 17 last season, catching eight of 13 targets for 157 yards and a touchdown while Cobb was sidelined.