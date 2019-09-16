Packers' Geronimo Allison: Finds paydirt in victory
Allison had four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Vikings. He also lost a fumble in the game.
Allison did not see even one pass in his direction last week, but he made the most of his five targets in Week 2, finding paydirt for the first time this season. The fumble certainly did not do Allison, the Packers, or fantasy players any favors at the time, but he was fighting for extra yards on the play, so don't expect it to affect his standing moving forward. Allison was on the field for 34 of the Packers' 75 offensive snaps (45 percent) Sunday, which was 31 fewer plays than No. 2 wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but 24 more than the combined total of fellow wideouts Jake Kumerow and Trevor Davis. As such, Allison looks locked in as the Packers' No. 3 receiver heading into the club's Week 3 matchup with the Broncos.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: No targets in opener•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Big gain in loss•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Plays sparingly in preseason opener•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Playing slot•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Could replace Cobb in the slot•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Back with Pack for another year•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...