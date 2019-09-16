Allison had four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's victory over the Vikings. He also lost a fumble in the game.

Allison did not see even one pass in his direction last week, but he made the most of his five targets in Week 2, finding paydirt for the first time this season. The fumble certainly did not do Allison, the Packers, or fantasy players any favors at the time, but he was fighting for extra yards on the play, so don't expect it to affect his standing moving forward. Allison was on the field for 34 of the Packers' 75 offensive snaps (45 percent) Sunday, which was 31 fewer plays than No. 2 wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but 24 more than the combined total of fellow wideouts Jake Kumerow and Trevor Davis. As such, Allison looks locked in as the Packers' No. 3 receiver heading into the club's Week 3 matchup with the Broncos.