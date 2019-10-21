Packers' Geronimo Allison: Four receptions in victory
Allison was targeted five times and caught four passes for 33 yards in Sunday's victory over the Raiders.
Allison was able to take the field despite not practicing all week due to a concussion, but he could not take advantage of a leaky Raiders secondary like some of his teammates did. Despite playing about half the snaps the last two weeks because of the head injury -- he left early in Week 6 and was seemingly on a pitch count in Week 7 -- Allison has averaged six targets per game in the three games top wideout Davante Adams (toe) has missed. However, that has resulted in just nine receptions, 101 yards, and no scores. Allison is getting his opportunities right now, but with Adams due back at some point, and fellow wideouts Jake Kumerow and Allen Lazard pushing for more snaps, he could eventually see fewer chances if the output does not increase.
