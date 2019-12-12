Packers' Geronimo Allison: Gets in full practice Thursday
Allison (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
Allison upgraded from Wednesday's limited showing, clearing his health in one fell swoop. He's maintained a consistent workload all season, ranking first among Packers wide receivers with a 60.9-percent share of the offensive snaps. Health has helped him along the way, as well as hindered Davante Adams (56.9 percent), who went from FP on Wednesday to a limited participant Thursday due to his lingering toe issue.
