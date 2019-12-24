Packers' Geronimo Allison: Goes without catch in Week 16
Allison was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Monday's victory over the Vikings.
Allison was on the field for 33 offensive plays, but he was held without a catch for the first time since Week 1. He finished with the third-most snaps among Packers wideouts for the second time in as many weeks, and with Allen Lazard coming on, he figures to stay in that spot. Packers receivers will face a Lions defense in Week 17 that has been beaten by opposing wideouts all season, but it's unlikely Allison will be involved enough to exploit the matchup.
