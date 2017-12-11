Packers' Geronimo Allison: Hauls in four passes
Allison caught four passes for 29 yards in Sunday's victory over the Browns.
Allison had caught just two total passes over nine games since a 122-yard effort in Week 3, but he got a chance to see the field more than usual Sunday with the Packers playing catch-up in the second half, and finished with his second most productive game of the season. Despite the increase in snaps Sunday, and the possible return of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) in Week 15, Allison remains the Packers' No. 4 receiver and a dart throw for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Catches only one pass•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Lottery ticket loses luster•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: No catches for second straight week•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Catchless against Bears•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Drops 122 yards on Bengals•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Set for expanded role•
-
Eagles minus Wentz? Bench Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles if they don't have Carson Wentz and whether you can keep...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...