Allison caught four passes for 29 yards in Sunday's victory over the Browns.

Allison had caught just two total passes over nine games since a 122-yard effort in Week 3, but he got a chance to see the field more than usual Sunday with the Packers playing catch-up in the second half, and finished with his second most productive game of the season. Despite the increase in snaps Sunday, and the possible return of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) in Week 15, Allison remains the Packers' No. 4 receiver and a dart throw for fantasy purposes.