Packers' Geronimo Allison: Hauls in long touchdown in loss
Allison brought in two of four targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 31-17 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.
Allison salvaged his fantasy line by hauling in a perfect 64-yard throw from Aaron Rodgers late in the second quarter, giving the Packers their first touchdown of the afternoon. It was the 24-year-old's second score over the first three games of the season, and his 76 receiving yards were his highest in a game thus far. Allison has seen a solid 18 targets overall as a third wideout option behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, and he'll look to continue carving out a consistent niche in the offense against the Bills in Week 4.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Produces again•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Scores in season opener•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Scores in exhibition finale•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Snags two passes in preseason Week 3•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Back in reserve role•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Starts preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3