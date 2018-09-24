Allison brought in two of four targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 31-17 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.

Allison salvaged his fantasy line by hauling in a perfect 64-yard throw from Aaron Rodgers late in the second quarter, giving the Packers their first touchdown of the afternoon. It was the 24-year-old's second score over the first three games of the season, and his 76 receiving yards were his highest in a game thus far. Allison has seen a solid 18 targets overall as a third wideout option behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, and he'll look to continue carving out a consistent niche in the offense against the Bills in Week 4.