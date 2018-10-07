Allison (concussion/hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday at Detroit.

Since picking up a concussion last Sunday against the Bills, Allison has been absent from practice, making no noticeable progress through the NFL's protocol for head injuries. Until he makes an appearance on the field, it'll be difficult to peg when he'll next be available to the Packers offense, which also is down Randall Cobb (hamstring) at the moment. On a positive note, Davante Adams (calf) has been deemed active, so Aaron Rodgers won't have a completely inexperienced receiving corps Week 5.

More News
Our Latest Stories