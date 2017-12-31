Allison suffered a finger injury during Sunday's game in Detroit, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Listed as questionable to return, Allison hurt one of the fingers on his right hand. If his pass-catching is compromised enough, the Packers may hold him out of the remainder of the contest. With Davante Adams (concussion) and Jordy Nelson (shoulder) inactive, the wideout corps would be whittled down to Randall Cobb, Michael Clark, Trevor Davis and Jeff Janis.