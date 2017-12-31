Packers' Geronimo Allison: Injures finger Sunday
Allison suffered a finger injury during Sunday's game in Detroit, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Listed as questionable to return, Allison hurt one of the fingers on his right hand. If his pass-catching is compromised enough, the Packers may hold him out of the remainder of the contest. With Davante Adams (concussion) and Jordy Nelson (shoulder) inactive, the wideout corps would be whittled down to Randall Cobb, Michael Clark, Trevor Davis and Jeff Janis.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Ready to go for finale•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Returns from illness•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Dealing with illness•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Non-factor in passing game Saturday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Snags five passes in Week 15•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Hauls in four passes•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...