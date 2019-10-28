Packers' Geronimo Allison: Just one catch in win
Allison caught one of three targets for seven yards during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.
Allison was outproduced by Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Jimmy Graham, Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow in the passing attack Sunday. Despite the extended absence of Davante Adams (toe), Allison hasn't managed make a consistent impact in the Packers' offense. In six of eight games this season, Allison has failed to either eclipse 50 receiving yards or log a touchdown, making him difficult to rely on for fantasy purposes.
