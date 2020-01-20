Packers' Geronimo Allison: Light production in 2019
Allison recorded 34 receptions for 287 yards and two touchdowns over 16 regular-season games in 2019.
Allison lined up as the No. 3 wide receiver in the NFC championship and for most of the season, but he and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were passed up for the No. 2 role by undrafted free agent Allen Lazard. It was another unproductive season for Allison, who will be an unrestricted free agent in March, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Packers can bring him back cheap again. With a loaded wide-receiver draft in 2020, though the Packers could let him walk in free agency.
