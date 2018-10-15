Allison (hamstring) likely will be inactive for Monday's game versus the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The same applies to Randall Cobb (hamstring). With a bye Week 7, the Packers seemingly want to be healthy for the second half of the season, hence the reason caution is expected to be exercised. If both Allison and Cobb are absent, it sets up a similar receiving corps to a week ago, when Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and J'Mon Moore joined No. 1 wideout Davante Adams as those available to Aaron Rodgers.