Allison was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

In addition to doing work with the rehab group, Allison and Randall Cobb (hamstring) both dressed in pads for at least a portion of Friday's practice, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. It seems the injured wideouts could be headed for a game-time decision Monday against the 49ers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown will be the prime candidates for expanded roles if Allison and/or Cobb can't play.

