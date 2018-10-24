Packers' Geronimo Allison: Limited on first injury report
Allison (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Allison missed back-to-back games ahead of a Week 7 bye and apparently is still having some trouble with his hamstring. The long layoff should give him a decent chance to return, but it's still a situation we'll need to monitor ahead of Sunday's road game against the Rams. A return to full participation Thursday or Friday would inspire confidence regarding Allison's Week 8 availability. Fellow wideouts Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Equanimeous St. Brown were also limited at Wednesday's session.
