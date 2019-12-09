Allison was targeted once and caught an 11-yard pass in Sunday's victory over Washington.

Allison played the second-most snaps among Packers receivers for the fourth game in a row, but as was the case the previous three weeks, that resulted in only minimal production. The Packers take on a Bears team in Week 15 that has struggled to slow opposing receivers of late, but a glance at Allison's game log provides little reason to believe he will take advantage.