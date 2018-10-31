Allison (hamstring) was limited in practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

It's been an injury-plagued month for Allison, who overcame a bout in the concussion protocol but picked up a hamstring injury along the way. After missing two games and benefiting from the Packers' Week 7 bye, he took the field this past Sunday versus the Rams, ranking third among Packers wide receivers in offensive snaps (30 of 52) behind Davante Adams (40) and rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling (31) and ahead of Randall Cobb (24). This may indicate Allison is in a rotation for reps with Valdes-Scantling and Cobb, but the breakdown may also have stemmed from the two veterans coming back from injuries. Cobb joined Allison as a limited participant Wednesday, a reality that could result in a similar workload for the duo Sunday at New England.

