Updating a previous report, Allison (concussion) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Though Allison cleared the concussion protocol earlier Thursday, it was expected that he would be relegated to working out with the Packers' rehab group and therefore go down as a non-participant in the team's first practice session of the week, per Demovsky. However, Allison was ultimately able to take reps with the rest of the team during a walk-through session, according to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, which registered as limited participation. The Packers will hold a full-pad practice Friday, so if Allison is able to take part in that session in any capacity, he should be fit to return to action Monday against the 49ers after a one-game absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories