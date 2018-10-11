Packers' Geronimo Allison: Logs limited practice
Updating a previous report, Allison (concussion) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Though Allison cleared the concussion protocol earlier Thursday, it was expected that he would be relegated to working out with the Packers' rehab group and therefore go down as a non-participant in the team's first practice session of the week, per Demovsky. However, Allison was ultimately able to take reps with the rest of the team during a walk-through session, according to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, which registered as limited participation. The Packers will hold a full-pad practice Friday, so if Allison is able to take part in that session in any capacity, he should be fit to return to action Monday against the 49ers after a one-game absence.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Clears protocol, but not practicing•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Inactive Sunday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Trending toward inactive status Sunday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Questionable Sunday in Detroit•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Could still play Sunday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Remains absent Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...