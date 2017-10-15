Allison had one reception for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Allison has been worth stashing in some leagues as a lottery ticket in case of an injury to any of the three receivers ahead of him on the Packers' depth chart, but with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) sidelined for a lengthy period of time, it remains to be seen if the Packers' passing attack can sustain two regular starters in fantasy leagues, let alone three. As such, those with Allison on their roster may want to take a gamble elsewhere.