The Packers are optimistic that at least one of Allison (concussion/chest) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) will be active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but the team will evaluate both in pre-game warmups before deciding on the status of either receiver, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Both wideouts are listed as questionable for the Week 7 matchup, but Allison may face a tougher road to gain an active status after he was initially given a doubtful designation Friday before being upgraded Saturday. Considering that an MRI conducted earlier this week cleared Allison of structural damage to his chest area, passing the concussion protocol looks to be the 25-year-old's primary concern at this juncture. Even if he looks good physically in his pre-game warmup, Allison would still need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist before the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff in order to play.