Packers' Geronimo Allison: May be utilized more Sunday
Allison could experience an uptick in targets Sunday against the Bills with Randall Cobb (hamstring) questionable for the contest, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Allison hasn't lacked for offensive snaps this season, taking part in 75.2 percent of them. His position mate, Randall Cobb, rings in at 91.3 percent, many of which could be available Sunday. His practice participation decreased each day this week, bottoming out as a DNP on Friday. If the Packers opt to include Cobb on their inactive list 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff, Aaron Rodgers (knee) will turn to the increasingly trustworthy Allison to keep the offense humming. On the campaign, Allison has gathered in 13 of 18 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
