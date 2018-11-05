Head coach Mike McCarthy indicated Monday that Allison (groin) is dealing with a significant injury and could be out for an extended period of time, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN relays that Allison may require surgery, but it isn't clear if the receiver is expected to miss the remainder of the season. In any case, rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling figures to become an even more prominent figure in the Packers offense in the immediate future.