Packers' Geronimo Allison: Minimal output again
Allison was targeted three times and caught two passes for 20 yards in Sunday's victory over the Giants.
Allison finished second among Packers wide receivers in snaps for the third game in a row and both his catches picked up first downs in key spots, but his final output still did not help fantasy players all that much. Allison is averaging just 2.2 receptions for 12.6 yards over his last five contests, which will not inspire much confidence in him from those weighing options at the wide receiver position in Week 14.
