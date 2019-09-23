Allison had one reception for minus-one yard in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.

Allison scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 2, but he has sandwiched a couple duds around that, going scoreless in Week 1 and barely making it into the box score in Week 3. Despite the quiet Sunday, he was still the clear No. 3 wideout, with his 26 snaps slotting him in behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling's 50 snaps and ahead of Allen Lazard's five. Allison's numbers won't inspire much confidence in fantasy players heading into Week 4, but he should at least have opportunity on his side, as the Packers will face an Eagles defense that has had trouble slowing down opposing receivers, and could be without starting corner Ronald Darby (hamstring).