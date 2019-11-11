Packers' Geronimo Allison: Minimal yardage on three receptions
Allison was targeted three times and caught three passes for six yards in Sunday's victory over the Panthers.
Allison played the second-most snaps among Packers receivers in Week 10, but he also finished fifth among the same group in receiving yards. Allison has played at least 62 percent of the snaps in three straight games, but he has also accumulated just six receptions and 34 yards since that streak began. While Allison is getting on the field, fantasy players aren't getting much from him, and may want to look for another option at the wide receiver position with the Packers on bye in Week 11 before facing a 49ers defense that allowed the fewest passing yards in the league over the first nine weeks.
