Packers' Geronimo Allison: Misses another practice session
Allison (chest/concussion) isn't practicing Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Absent from practice throughout the week, Allison doesn't seem to have much shot at playing in Sunday's game against the Raiders. He may be joined on the sideline by fellow wide receivers Davante Adams (toe) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle).
