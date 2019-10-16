Packers' Geronimo Allison: No activity Wednesday
Allison (concussion/chest) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Allison took the brunt of a hit from Lions defensive back Tracy Walker on Monday night, suffering a concussion and chest injury in the process. Unless he makes some noticeable progress through the protocol for head injuries Thursday and/or Friday, he won't be a candidate to suit up Sunday versus the Raiders. The Packers have a number of injuries in the receiving corps at the moment, with Davante Adams (toe) missing the past two games and Marquez Valdes-Scantling picking up ankle and knee injuries Monday.
