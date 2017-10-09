Packers' Geronimo Allison: No catches for second straight week
Allison was targeted twice in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys but did not catch a pass.
Allison's 122-yard performance in Week 3 showed what he is capable of when called upon, but when the Packers' "Big 3" receivers -- Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, and Randall Cobb -- are healthy, as they were Sunday, there simply aren't enough balls to go around. Allison is a quality insurance option if you have the roster space but should not be counted on to help out fantasy squads unless he is operating as the No. 3 receiver or better.
