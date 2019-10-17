Packers' Geronimo Allison: No practice Thursday
Allison (concussion/chest) was held out of practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Allison has yet to receive clearance for on-field work as he works his way through the concussion protocol, a bad sign for his Week 7 availability. Aside from Allison, the Packers' receiving corps is rife with injured players, namely Davante Adams (toe), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee), Jimmy Graham (ankle) and Robert Tonyan (hip). All five were DNPs on Thursday, so Friday's injury report will be telling as it pertains to Aaron Rodgers' (knee) pass-catching options Sunday versus the Raiders.
