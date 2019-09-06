Packers' Geronimo Allison: No targets in opener
Allison was not targeted in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
Allison played the third most snaps among Packers receivers in Week 1, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, but he was still shut out entirely in the passing game. The Packers threw just 30 passes and completed just 18 of them, so the opportunities for the pass catchers as a whole were minimal. There should be better days ahead for Allison, but he will be the Packers' third receiver heading into Week 2, and passing could again be challenging for the Packers as they take on a Vikings team that allowed the third fewest yards through the air a year ago.
