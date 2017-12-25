Allison caught one of three targets for nine yards in Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings.

It was expected that Allison would gain more prominence in the Packers' Week 16 passing attack after Davante Adams (concussion) was ruled out ahead of the contest and Jordy Nelson (shoulder) exited early, but he was instead overshadowed by rookie wideout Michael Clark, who drew a team-high nine targets in his NFL debut. It's worth noting that Allison (53 snaps) still handily outpaced Clark (28) in field time, so the latter should have a good opportunity to bounce back to some degree in the Dec. 31 season finale against Detroit. Even so, Allison's fantasy upside remains fairly limited with Brett Hundley running the offense instead of Aaron Rodgers (collarbone).