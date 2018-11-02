Allison, already dealing with a hamstring injury, injured his groin at Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Mike McCarthy answered, "we'll see where he is tomorrow," when asked about Allison's status.

Allison was listed as a limited participant Thursday, but it's possible he injured his groin after practice started, so his status for Week 9 is murky at best with him now dealing with two setbacks. His participation in Friday's practice, or lack thereof, should provide a clue toward his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots. If Allison is unable to go, that would likely mean more snaps for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and/or Equanimeous St. Brown.