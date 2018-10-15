Allison (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's contest against the 49ers, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

With a Week 7 bye upcoming for the Packers, Allison and Randall Cobb won't play as a result of their respective hamstring injuries. For the second straight game, Aaron Rodgers will be working with Davante Adams and a trio of rookie wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and J'Mon Moore).