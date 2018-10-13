The Packers have listed Allison (hamstring) as questionable for Monday's game against the 49ers, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Allison appears to be a true game-time decision going into Monday evening. He logged his third consecutive limited practice Saturday, which seems encouraging. Still, the timing of the game renders it a tricky situation for fantasy owners. With Randall Cobb (hamstring) also questionable, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown could both be in line for another healthy workload. Expect an update on Allison's status as soon as any new information is made available.

