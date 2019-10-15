Allison (chest, concussion) has officially been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Lions.

Allison went back to the locker room in the second half and he is still being evaluated for a concussion, in addition to a chest injury he suffered in the contest. The Packers will have four wideouts for the remainder of the contest: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Allen Lazard. Look for more updates on Allison's status to come when the team returns to practice Wednesday.