Packers' Geronimo Allison: One reception against Seahawks
Allison was targeted once and had one reception for 11 yards in Sunday's divisional round win over the Seahawks.
Allison was on the field for just 20 of a possible 64 snaps Sunday, which limited his chances to catch the football. Don't expect his role to change much in next weekend's NFC Championship Game.
