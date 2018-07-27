Allison opened training camp playing with the Packers' first-team offense, Michael Cohen of the Athleticreports.

Allison appears to be past the ankle injury that prevented the receiver from taking part in June's minicamp. However, his standing with the starting offense is not set in stone, as fourth-round rookie J'Mon Moore also took reps with the first-teamers, according to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Furthermore, it isn't out of the question that fellow rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling (fifth round) and Equanimeous St. Brown also push for higher slotting on the depth chart throughout training camp and the preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories