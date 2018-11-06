The Packers placed Allison (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The IR move means that Allison won't be available for at least eight weeks after he underwent surgery to address a core-muscle injury, ending any possibility of him playing before the regular season concludes. Allison could be a candidate to come off IR during the postseason should the Packers qualify, but the team would first have to designate him as one of two players eligible to return. His absence for the entire back half of the Packers' schedule paves the way for rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling to handle a regular role in three-receiver sets alongside Davante Adams and Randall Cobb.

