Packers' Geronimo Allison: Playing slot
Allison appears headed for a slot role, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling is working as the No. 2 outside receiver on the starting offense at mandatory minicamp, while Allison is playing the slot in three-wide formations. Coach Matt LaFleur hinted at using Allison inside earlier this offseason, though the 25-year-old played 77.6 percent of his snaps outside in five games last year. It won't be ideal for Allison's fantasy value if he comes off the field when the Packers use multiple tight ends, but a role as the No. 3 wide receiver still would put him on the field for the bulk of the team's passing plays.
