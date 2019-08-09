Packers' Geronimo Allison: Plays sparingly in preseason opener
Allison played eight snaps on offense in Thursday's preseason opener, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, but did not catch a pass.
Allison was able to take the field for the first time since last October, but he played sparingly while the Packers evaluated other receivers. Allison is competing with several receivers for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Davante Adams, and nothing notable in the competition occurred Thursday. The Packers' next two preseason games -- in which quarterback Aaron Rodgers is likely to see action -- could shed more light on how the Packers' receivers will line up in Week 1.
