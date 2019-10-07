Allison caught two of six targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 34-24 win over the Cowboys.

The fourth-year wideout was second on the team in targets behind Aaron Jones, but Allison wasn't able to convert the volume into much production. He's failed to top 30 yards in four of five games this season, and even with Davantre Adams (toe) sidelined, it doesn't seem as though he'll be a big part of the Packers' game plan.