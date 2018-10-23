Allison (hamstring) is participating in Tuesday's practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Before the Packers' Week 7 bye, Allison had missed the team's last two games while recovering from a concussion and hamstring injury. Allison was cleared from the concussion protocol nearly two weeks ago, but it was the hamstring injury that limited his involvement throughout the Packers' Week 6 practices and ultimately kept him on the inactive list for the team's eventual 33-30 win over the 49ers. Thanks to the fortunate timing of the bye week, it appears Allison has moved past the hamstring injury, though it won't be known until Wednesday's practice whether or not he has resumed participating in a full capacity. Along with Allison, Randall Cobb (hamstring) was also on the field Tuesday, making it likely the Packers will have their full group of wideouts available Sunday against the Rams for the first time since Week 3.