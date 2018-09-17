Packers' Geronimo Allison: Produces again
Allison caught six passes for 64 yards and blocked a punt in Sunday's tie with the Vikings.
Allison's per-reception numbers don't jump off the page, but he made a couple of key grabs Sunday, and his blocked punt -- which led directly to a touchdown -- in the first quarter gave him a big play for the second week in a row. Allison is generally considered the fourth option in the Packers' passing attack, but he has seen plenty of opportunities early on, averaging 51.5 snaps and seven targets per game through two weeks.
