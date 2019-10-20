Packers' Geronimo Allison: Puts concussion behind him
Allison (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Allison was the recipient of a big hit from the Lions' Tracy Walker in Week 6, sustaining a concussion in the process. Although he didn't practice all week and initially was termed "doubtful" for this contest, the Packers seemingly gave him a chance to play by upgrading him to questionable Saturday. In the end, Allison completed the league's protocol for head injuries in less than a week, making him available to the offense. He'll serve as one of the team's top receiving options alongside Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) with Davante Adams (toe) still out of commission.
