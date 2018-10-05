Packers' Geronimo Allison: Questionable Sunday in Detroit
Allison (concussion/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
It was known that Allison suffered a concussion during the Week 4 win over the Bills, but it wasn't reported until Friday that the wideout was also dealing with a hamstring issue. The head injury likely remains the greater concern for Allison at this juncture, as the wideout has yet to clear the NFL's five-step protocol with the divisional game just two days away. Allison expressed hope that he would gain clearance before Sunday, but there's been little indication thus far that he's made substantial progress on that front. The Packers listed Allison as a non-participant in practice Friday for the third straight day.
