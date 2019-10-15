Allison suffered a chest injury and is also being evaluated for a concussion, leaving his return questionable for Monday's contest against the Lions.

With Davante Adams (toe) already out, the Packers will be down to four active wideouts. Allison will have to pass concussion protocol testing before he is cleared to return to the field. He exits the contest with three receptions for 40 yards. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is now the most experienced receiver left, but has been dealing with his own injuries tonight, which leaves Aaron Rodgers to rely on the likes of Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Allen Lazard.