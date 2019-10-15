Packers' Geronimo Allison: Questionable to return
Allison suffered a chest injury and is also being evaluated for a concussion, leaving his return questionable for Monday's contest against the Lions.
With Davante Adams (toe) already out, the Packers will be down to four active wideouts. Allison will have to pass concussion protocol testing before he is cleared to return to the field. He exits the contest with three receptions for 40 yards. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is now the most experienced receiver left, but has been dealing with his own injuries tonight, which leaves Aaron Rodgers to rely on the likes of Jake Kumerow, Darrius Shepherd and Allen Lazard.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Poor numbers in win•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Secures second TD of season•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Minimal output in Week 3•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Finds paydirt in victory•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: No targets in opener•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Big gain in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...