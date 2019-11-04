Allison caught two passes for 21 yards in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Allison's snap-count percentage increased for the third straight game despite the return of Davante Adams, but as has regularly been the case over the last month, he did little for those in both standard and PPR leagues. To be exact, over five games dating back to Oct. 6, Allison was targeted 23 times, but accumulated just 12 receptions for 129 yards and no scores. While Allison is getting on the field, he isn't doing much when he's out there, and it's fair to consider him the fourth-best fantasy option among Packers receivers heading into Week 10, behind Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard.

