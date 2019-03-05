Allison (groin) said he will be 100 percent healthy for the start of voluntary workouts in early April, Jim Owczarski of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Allison had season-ending surgery in November to repair a core muscle injury, with his recovery timeline estimated at six weeks. He also dealt with a concussion and a hamstring injury earlier in the season, finishing with a 20-303-2 receiving line on 30 targets in just five appearances. While the per-game production is promising for his 2019 outlook, the 25-year-old may need to battle for playing time this summer, assuming he's still with the Packers. Allison is scheduled to become a restricted free agent, and his status as an undrafted player (2016) means the Packers will need to extend a second-round tender ($3.095 million) to ensure he isn't poached. The team has until March 13 to make a decision.