Packers' Geronimo Allison: Ready for offseason program
Allison (groin) said he will be 100 percent healthy for the start of voluntary workouts in early April, Jim Owczarski of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Allison had season-ending surgery in November to repair a core muscle injury, with his recovery timeline estimated at six weeks. He also dealt with a concussion and a hamstring injury earlier in the season, finishing with a 20-303-2 receiving line on 30 targets in just five appearances. While the per-game production is promising for his 2019 outlook, the 25-year-old may need to battle for playing time this summer, assuming he's still with the Packers. Allison is scheduled to become a restricted free agent, and his status as an undrafted player (2016) means the Packers will need to extend a second-round tender ($3.095 million) to ensure he isn't poached. The team has until March 13 to make a decision.
More News
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Done for 2018•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Placed on IR•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Slated for surgery, out at least six weeks•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: May require surgery•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Won't play Sunday•
-
Packers' Geronimo Allison: Doubtful for Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...